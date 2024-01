Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has received final approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Pimavanserin Capsules, 34 mg and Pimavanserin Tablets, 10 mg.

The capsules will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

The stock inched up by 0.37 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹712.35 as of 9:20 am.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit