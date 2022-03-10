20 ED and DMDs eligible for top position at Union Bank, P&SB and IOB

Twenty Executive Directors (EDs) and Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) of nationalised banks will be vying with each other for the numero uno position at Union Bank of India (UBI), Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).

UBI MD & CEO Rajkiran Rai G and P&SB MD & CEO S Krishnan will be completing their term on May 31, 2022. IOB MD & CEO Partha Pratim will complete his term on December-end 2022.

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) will interface with the eligible candidates and make its recommendation to the Government for filling the upcoming vacancies in the three aforementioned public sector banks.

Interestingly, last December, BBB had cancelled the advertisement it had issued for the position of MD & CEO of Union Bank of India.

Referring to the aforementioned development, a senior public sector bank executive noted that the Government may prefer that the chief of a mid-sized PSB is moved laterally to Union Bank of India, which is the country’s 5 th largest PSB.

Eligibility

Among the 20 eligible officers, maximum number -- six DMDs -- are from State Bank of India (SBI). As per the criteria, officers who have completed one year of service as ED are eligible for appointment as MD & CEO.

EDs/ DMDs with four or more years of completed service in the current position include Ajay Kumar Srivastava (ED, IOB), Ajit Kumar Rath (Chief Vigilance Officer, SBI) and Debashis Mukherjee (ED, Canara Bank).

EDs/ DMDs with three or more years of completed service include Ajay K Khurana (ED, Bank of Baroda), PR Rajagopal (ED, Bank of India) and Manimekhalai A (ED, Canara Bank).

As on April 1, 2022, the officers with long residual service include Nitesh Ranjan (ED, Union Bank of India, 14 years and 7 months), Monika Kalia (ED, Bank of India, 10 years and 11 months), Debdatta Chand (ED, Bank of Baroda, 8 years and 10 months), Ajay Kumar Srivastava (ED, IOB, 5 years and six months), PR Rajagopal (ED, Bank of India, 5 years and 4 months), Ajit Kumar Rath (Chief Vigilance Officer, SBI, 5 years and 4 months) and Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh (DMD, SBI, 5 years and 3 months).