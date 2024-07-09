Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of eight Executive Directors in Public Sector General Insurance Companies (PGICs).

Rashmi Bajpai, currently General Manager (GM) in Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL), has been appointed as Executive Director (ED) in the same Company.

Amit Mishra, currently GM in New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL), has been appointed as ED in OICL. Hitesh Ramesh Chandra Joshi, currently GM in GIC Re, has been appointed as ED in the same Company.

Radhika C.S., currently GM in United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL), has been appointed as ED in GIC Re. T. Babu Paul, currently GM in National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL), has been appointed as ED in the same Company.

Prasad C.G., currently GM in NIACL, has been appointed as ED in NICL. Sunita Gupta, currently GM in Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL), has been appointed as ED in UIICL.

Dasarathi Singh, currently GM in Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd, has been appointed as ED in the same company.

The aforementioned top executives have tenors ranging from less than a year to four years.