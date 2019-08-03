Aditya Birla Capital Q1 net up 27% to ₹270 cr

Aditya Birla Capital on Saturday reported a 27 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 270 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had reported a PAT (after minority interest) of Rs 213 crore during the April-June period of 2018-19.

The company’s revenue grew to Rs 3,962 crore during the first quarter as against Rs 3,424 in the year-ago period.

The company said the profit during the period was largely driven by growth in NBFC, housing finance and asset management businesses.