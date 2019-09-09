Money & Banking

SBI cuts lending rates by 10 bps

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 09, 2019

The bank also slashed the term deposit rate by up to 25 bps

The State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday, said it will reduce its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors with effect from September 10.

It has also cut term deposit rates by 20-25 bps.

Following the rate cut, the 1 Year MCLR will come down to 8.15 per cent from 8.25 per cent.

India's largest bank said that this is the fifth consecutive cut in MCLR in FY 2019-20. One basis point equals one-hunderedth of a percentage point.

In view of the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity, SBI said it will realign its interest rate on term deposits (TD) with effect from September 10. It has slashed retail TD rates by 20-25 bps and bulk TD rates by 10-20 bps across tenors.

