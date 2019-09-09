SBI cuts lending rates by 10 bps

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday, said it will reduce its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors with effect from September 10.
It has also cut term deposit rates by 20-25 bps.
Following the rate cut, the 1 Year MCLR will come down to 8.15 per cent from 8.25 per cent.
India's largest bank said that this is the fifth consecutive cut in MCLR in FY 2019-20. One basis point equals one-hunderedth of a percentage point.
In view of the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity, SBI said it will realign its interest rate on term deposits (TD) with effect from September 10. It has slashed retail TD rates by 20-25 bps and bulk TD rates by 10-20 bps across tenors.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...