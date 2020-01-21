Apollo Hospitals launches Health EMI Card in tie-up with Bajaj Finserv

A 'premium' experience from Vistara
Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday launched a co-branded Health EMI Card here in partnership with Bajaj Finance Ltd.
The card will help reduce the burden of medical expenditure by converting it into easy, no-cost EMIs that can be repaid over 12 months, it said.
“The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI card will empower patients to access the best world-class advanced healthcare without worrying about treatment expenses at a time when they are already under stress,” Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said at an event to announce the partnership.
The Health EMI Card offers several features such as instant activation, credit limit up to ₹4 lakh, an emergency line attached to the card, priority access and add-on benefits including complimentary personal accident insurance cover. The card will be accepted across the entire Apollo Hospitals network.
“Our objective is to make quality healthcare affordable for our customers through a smooth and hassle-free process,” Rajeev Jain, Managing Director, Bajaj Finance Ltd, said at the event.
The card can be availed by submitting KYC documents per RBI guidelines, such as PAN, Aadhaar card, cancelled cheque and signed ECS mandate.
