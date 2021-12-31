Asheesh Pandey joins Bank of Maharashtra as Executive Director

Asheesh Pandey joined as Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday. Prior to joining BoM, Pandey was Chief General Manager & Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Union Bank of India (UBI).

In a professional career spanning more than 24 years, Pandey handled a diversified portfolio ranging from credit, credit monitoring, treasury & merchant banking, foreign transactions & joint ventures, marketing & customer relationships and banking operations, BoM said in a statement.

Pandey, who started banking career with Corporation Bank, is a Mechanical Engineer (Hons) with Post Graduation in Management (Hons) with specialisation in Finance & Marketing.