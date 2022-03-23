hamburger

Money & Banking

Axis Bank acquires 7.84 per cent stake in ONDC

BL Mumbai Bureau | March 23 | Updated on: Mar 23, 2022
An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai July 17, 2012. Axis Bank, India's third largest private lender, posted a 22.5 percent rise in June quarter net profit, meeting street expectations. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS)

An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai July 17, 2012. Axis Bank, India's third largest private lender, posted a 22.5 percent rise in June quarter net profit, meeting street expectations. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) | Photo Credit: VIVEK PRAKASH

Private lender seeks to participate in the creation of infrastructure for Indian digital commerce

Axis Bank has invested ₹10 crore to acquire 7.84 per cent stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce, an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to create open public digital infrastructure.

“...Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has on March 22, 2022, allotted Axis Bank 10,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹100 each for a consideration of ₹10,00,00,000. Post allotment, the shareholding of the bank in ONDC is 7.84 per cent,” the private sector lender said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Also Read
HDFC approves highest ever ₹2-lakh crore home loans in FY22
Also Read
Sensex, Nifty rise as banking stocks, global markets rally
Also Read
SBI picks up 7.84% stake in ONDC

ONDC was incorporated on December 30, 2021, and aims to develop the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for goods and services, as well as buyers and sellers.

“The bank wishes to participate in the creation of infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem and has therefore made the investment in ONDC,” Axis Bank said.

Recently, State Bank of India had picked up 7.84 per cent stake in ONDC.

Published on March 23, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you