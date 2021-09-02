Axis Bank completes pricing of overseas AT-1 bonds

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Axis Bank has completed the pricing of its overseas AT-1 bonds to raise $600 million.
“We are pleased to inform that the Bank, acting through its GIFT City branch, has completed the pricing of its US dollar denominated Basel III Additional Tier 1 Notes,” it said in a stock exchange filing.
The coupon rate for the bonds have been set at 4.10 per cent per annum.
Also read: RBI imposes ₹25 lakh penalty on Axis Bank
“The proceeds of the Notes will be used towards financing or refinancing, in whole or in part, new or existing Eligible Green Project Categories and Eligible Social Project Categories under the Issuer’s Sustainable Financing Framework,” it further said.
The private sector lender had on August 30 said it has initiated the process of issuing of the debt instruments, in the form of the AT-1 1 Notes in foreign currency, subject to market conditions.
“This will be a sustainable bond under the Sustainable Financing Framework of the bank. The issuance is part of the existing Global Medium Term Notes programme of the bank,” it had said at the time.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...