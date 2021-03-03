Axis Bank launches WhatsApp banking

Axis Bank has partnered with WhatsApp to offer basic banking services to its customers.

“This will allow customers to seek information regarding their account balance, recent transactions, credit card payments, fixed and recurring deposit details, besides getting their queries answered in real-time,” the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

Customers can use WhatsApp banking to chat with Axis Bank on queries related to their banking transactions, information like nearest branch, ATM or loan centre location, and can apply for various banking products as well, it further said. They can also block their credit or debit card using the secure end-to-end encrypted messaging channel.