Axis Bank lists $600 million Sustainable $AT1 notes on India INX and NSE IFSC at GIFT City

Axis Bank on Thursday announced the listing of its $600 million Sustainable Additional Tier 1(AT1) notes on India INX and NSE IFSC exchanges.

“The AT1 notes are now being listed on Singapore, London and India INX and NSE IFSC exchanges,” it said in a statement.

Also read: Axis Bank completes pricing of overseas AT-1 bonds

The bank had last week announced issuance of these Sustainable AT1 notes in the overseas markets through its IBU branch at GIFT City.

Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Bank said, “This is a landmark issuance, and it shows Axis Bank’s commitment to the government’s vision of developing GIFT City as an Internal Financial Centre of repute. We hope that it will encourage other market players to also look at GIFT City as a venue of choice for issuance and listing of their debt and equity products”.