Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s MD and CEO gets five-year extension

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Monday announced a five-year extension for its Managing Director and CEO, Tapan Singhel.

The extension is with effect from April 1, 2022.

“With his 20 years of experience with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, he has honed the position of the company’s MD and CEO for 10 years,” the insurer said in a statement.

Singhel is the first MD and CEO to receive two consecutive extensions at the company.