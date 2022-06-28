Bajaj Allianz launches industry-first ‘Global Health Care’ plan

’Bajaj Allianz General Insurance announced the launch of a new health insurance product ‘Global Health Care’.

It is a comprehensive health indemnity insurance product that provides seamless cover to the policyholder for planned as well as emergency treatment availed for domestic and international usage.

The USP of the product is that it allows insured members to plan any treatment abroad or in India availing the best medical facilities anywhere across the globe.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has collaborated with Allianz Partners to provide a seamless claims experience through the company’s extensive global network and quality claim settling capabilities.

The product offers one of the widest sum insured starting ₹37.50 lakh to ₹3.75 crore ($100,000 to $ 1,000,000). It is available with two plans namely ‘Imperial Plan’ and ‘Imperial Plus Plan’ offering international and domestic Covers.

Commenting on the product launch, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “We firmly believe that best in class medical care can increase life expectancy and improve quality of life. Many of us want to look at international treatment options for our loved ones and ourselves but we seldom opt for it considering the massive expenses foreseen, and it can potentially diminish the life savings of an individual.

Our Global Health Care product addresses these reservations providing relief in opting for best-in-class treatment globally without worrying about the financial burden.”

Charu Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Partners India, said, “We are delighted to partner with Bajaj Allianz for the launch of the industry-first health insurance plan – Global Health Care which uniquely combines the international healthcare footprint of Allianz Partners, enhanced product features and a hassle-free claim settlement process. The plan enables our customers to avail of planned or emergency treatment anytime around the world, supported by our vast medical network. We are excited to embark on this journey with Bajaj Allianz to jointly deliver best in class and customer-centric healthcare solutions.”

Plan features

The primary differentiator between these plans are that the Imperial Plus is a high-end variant with higher sum insured options offered along with enhanced features. The domestic cover for ‘Imperial Plan’ and ‘Imperial Plus Plan’ provides in-patient hospitalisation treatment, the pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses with benefits like ambulance (Air and Road), day care procedures, living donor medical costs, modern treatment methods & technological advancement, mental illness treatment and rehabilitation, amongst others.

Ayurvedic treatment

The domestic cover also provides ayurvedic/homeopathic hospitalisation as a special feature. Further, during a treatment domestically, the patient can choose to opt for transferring to international facilities as well.

Dental cover

The international cover additionally offers dental cover (optional), inbuilt OPD cover, and other enhanced features like In-patient cash benefit, palliative care, medical repatriation,

Global Health Care offers policyholders the option to choose between worldwide cover, including the USA and exclusion from it. This product is offered to resident Indians with a sum insured available on an individual basis for one year.