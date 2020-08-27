Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launches Smart Assist for customers

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Thursday launched a new service which allows customers to connect with it for advice and support during purchasing a product.

Called Smart Assist, the service will enable customers to connect with the company, through a secure screen sharing feature, to avail real-time assistance on completion of their buy journey, anywhere, it said.

“Smart Assist is designed to help customers know all about their product, while enjoying virtual assistance, and maintaining the social distance protocol,” it said, adding that customers can view product brochures, benefit Illustrations and also connect with senior experts.

Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life, said: “The business environment has changed significantly since the pandemic and it is essential to respond to changing customers behaviors. We are confident it will play an essential role in keeping life goals of our customers on track, irrespective of the limitations due to the pandemic.”