Money & Banking

Bajaj Allianz Life launches Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 06, 2021

It is designed to offer guaranteed income for securing one’s life goals

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Monday launched a saving with guarantee life insurance plan.

Called Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal, it is designed to offer guaranteed income for securing one’s life goals, the insurer said in a statement.

It comes in two variants for policyholders to choose from based on their financial goals.

“In today’s uncertain times and rising expenses, it is imperative to have a guaranteed product in one’s financial portfolio. Bajaj Allianz Life’s Assured Wealth Goal is designed to provide guaranteed tax-free income for up to 30 years,” said Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

For the year to date till October 2021, Bajaj Allianz Life registered a 34 per cent growth in gross written premium and a 23 per cent rise in renewal premium.

The company’s individual claims settlement ratio stood at 98.48 per cent and paid total death claims were to the tune of ₹1,374 crore during 2020-21.

Published on December 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

new product
life insurance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like