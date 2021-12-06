Bajaj Allianz Life launches Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Monday launched a saving with guarantee life insurance plan.

Called Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal, it is designed to offer guaranteed income for securing one’s life goals, the insurer said in a statement.

It comes in two variants for policyholders to choose from based on their financial goals.

“In today’s uncertain times and rising expenses, it is imperative to have a guaranteed product in one’s financial portfolio. Bajaj Allianz Life’s Assured Wealth Goal is designed to provide guaranteed tax-free income for up to 30 years,” said Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

For the year to date till October 2021, Bajaj Allianz Life registered a 34 per cent growth in gross written premium and a 23 per cent rise in renewal premium.

The company’s individual claims settlement ratio stood at 98.48 per cent and paid total death claims were to the tune of ₹1,374 crore during 2020-21.