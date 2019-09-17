Money & Banking

Bajaj Finance gets approval for QIP

Mumbai | Updated on September 17, 2019

Bajaj Finance (BFL), on Tuesday, said its board of directors has approved raising of capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹8,500 crore by issue of equity shares and/or eligible securities.

Further, for the purpose of giving effect to the fund-raising decision, the board of directors has also authorised a special committee of the board to decide the terms and conditions of the proposed QIP, and an allotment committee for allotment of equity shares and/or eligible securities, pursuant to the QIP, the non-banking finance company said in a stock exchange notice. BFL said it will be seeking shareholders’ approval for the proposed QIP through postal ballot.

