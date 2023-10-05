The board of Bajaj Finance has approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore via a QIP (qualified institutional placement) and preferential issue to parent Bajaj Finserv. The NBFC plans to raise up to ₹8,800 crore via a QIP, and the remaining up to ₹1,200 crore via the preferential issue of shares, it informed the exchanges.

As a part of the preferential issue, Bajaj Finance will issue up to 15.5 lakh convertible warrants to Bajaj Finserv. Following the issue, the promoter’s share in Bajaj Finance will increase to 52.57 per cent from 52.45 per cent.

Each of the warrants will be convertible into shares within 18 months from the date of allotment. An amount equivalent to 25 per cent of the investment will be payable at the allotment of warrants, and the remaining 75 per cent will be payable on the exercise of options against the warrants, the notification said.

Bajaj Finance will seek shareholders’ approval for the fund raising through an Extraordinary General Meeting.

On Tuesday, Bajaj Finance posted a 33 per cent y-o-y rise in AUM to ₹2.9-lakh crore as of September 2023. The NBFC booked 85.3 lakh new loans during Q2 FY24, 26 per cent higher on year.

Deposits of the lender were up 39 per cent y-o-y at ₹54,800 crore at the end of September. It added 35.8 lakh customers during the quarter, taking the customer franchise to 7.6 crore from 6.3 crore a year ago.