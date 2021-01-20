Bajaj Finserv Q3 profit up 15%

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS) reported a 15 per cent increase in third quarter consolidated net profit at ₹1,290 crore against ₹1,126 crore in the year-ago period.
BFS is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group. BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.74 per cent holding in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) and in the protection business through its 74 per cent holding in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd (BALIC).
BFL reported a 29 per cent decline in consolidated (including the financial results of subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities) net profit in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, at ₹1,146 crore against ₹1,614 crore in the year-ago quarter.
BAGIC reported a 73 per cent jump in net profit in the reporting quarter at ₹330 crore against ₹191 crore in the year-ago period.
BALIC reported a 17 per cent decline in third quarter net profit at ₹118 crore against ₹143 crore in the year-ago period.
BFS shares inched up 0.18 per cent to close at ₹8,938.45 apiece on the BSE against the previous close of ₹8922.40. BFL shares nudged up 0.41 per cent to close at ₹4,981.15 apiece on the BSE against the previous close of ₹4,960.85.
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...