Bandhan Life, a private life insurer, has expanded its strategic bancassurance partnership with Bandhan Bank into northern India.

This is part of Bandhan Life’s ongoing national rollout, following successful launch of operations in eastern India. Customers across Delhi can buy Bandhan Life’s insurance products at 142 Bandhan Bank branches.

Satishwar B, MD & CEO at Bandhan Life, said, “We are delighted to expand our strategic partnership with Bandhan Bank in Delhi, making our range of life insurance products more accessible to its customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment in providing simple, reliable and technology-driven insurance solutions. This expansion marks a key step in our commitment to making insurance accessible to every household.”

Significant milestone

Indranil Dutta, Chief Business Officer-Bancassurance at Bandhan Life, said, “Launching in India’s capital is a significant milestone for us. Our goal is to offer financial security and peace of mind to customers at every life stage. With technology and simplicity at the forefront, we’re making the insurance process faster and more convenient. We are committed to expanding this accessibility across the nation.”

In the coming days, Bandhan Life will launch its products in more Northern States, Dutta added.

With this latest move, Bandhan Life’s iGuarantee Vishwas, iInvest II, and Shubh Samriddhi – innovative savings and wealth-building solutions - will be available at 142 Bandhan Bank branches across Delhi.

Guaranteed returns

Bandhan Life iGuarantee Vishwas is a savings life insurance plan offering guaranteed returns up to 2.5 times the premiums paid, along with life cover of 10 times the premiums paid. It is ideal for achieving major life goals like funding education, buying a home, or planning a dream vacation, the bank said.

Bandhan Life iInvest II is a unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP) providing market-linked returns and substantial life cover of up to 20 times the annual premium. Offering cost-effective premiums, this plan allows customers to customise their investment strategies and enjoy partial withdrawals after five years. The plan features top-performing, 5-star and 4-star rated funds* that have consistently outperformed industry benchmarks.

Bandhan Life Shubh Samriddhi is a non-linked, participating life insurance savings plan that offers long-term savings and life coverage. It provides flexible options for accumulating or receiving cash bonuses from the first policy year, helping policyholders meet financial goals such as education or retirement. Key benefits include a lump-sum payout at maturity, life insurance cover until the age of 100 and customisable cash bonus payouts. In case of death, the nominee receives a lump-sum death benefit, inclusive of the Sum Assured on Death and a Terminal Bonus (if declared). With premiums starting as low as ₹ 2,175 per month, this plan offers affordable financial security and protection for the policyholder’s family.