Bank of India (BoI) on Friday raised Long Term Infrastructure Bonds of ₹5,000 crore at 7.54 per cent through the NSE Electronic Bidding Platform.
In a statement, BoI said the base issue size was ₹2,000 crore with greenshoe option of ₹3,000 crore.
The Bank received 127 bids amounting to ₹15,318 crore. Out of this, there were 57 successful bidders amounting to ₹5,000 crore, according to the statement.
“The funds raised through long term bonds will be used for funding long term projects in infrastructure sub-sectors and affordable housing in accordance with RBI guidelines. The funds raised by the Bank through this issue is not meant for financing any particular project,” BoI said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.