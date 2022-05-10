Bank of Maharashtra launches lead engagement app, digital KCC

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has launched a clutch of digital products, including for lead engagement and direct sales, and Kisan Credit Card (KCC), as part of its strategy to harness digital banking channels to the optimum level.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank has rolled out ‘Mahabank Leads’ application for improved customer engagement and direct sales of various loan products. The digital Mahabank Kisan Credit Card (MKCC) facility is aimed at providing adequate and timely credit support to farmers via hassle free digital journey, per the bank’s statement.

Exploring digital channels

AS Rajeev, MD & CEO, BoM, observed that the bank is making strides towards strengthening the digital channels while enhancing customer convenience. “We are envisaging to be among the top three banks in terms of efficiency in the country. This can only be achieved by exploring the digital channels to the optimum level,” he said.

BoM also introduced a virtual visiting card (V-card) to enable its employees to have their visiting card on fingertips and make them accessible on the go, promoting paperless environment which can be shared on a single click through WhatsApp.

In addition, the bank launched applications for enhancement of procedural efficacy, including TAT (turnaround time) monitor, private cloud, marketing kit, customer hand book and collection application.