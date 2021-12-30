Money & Banking

Bank of Maharashtra launches WhatsApp Banking service

BoM’s WhatsApp banking service is available on both Android and iOS based mobile phones

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday launched WhatsApp banking service for its customers as well as non-customers.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank will offer services such as balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status inquiry, cheque book request, locate branch/ ATM, opt-in, opt-out, contact us information on WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp banking service is available on both Android and iOS based mobile phones.

A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, BoM, said, “With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking service will offer more convenience to our customers for day-to-day banking requirements.”

BoM said the WhatsApp banking service can be activated by an user by saving the Bank’s WhatsApp number (7066036640) in their phone and sending a ‘hi’ message on this number.

A message with Menu will appear as a response, the statement said, adding an user can start performing Banking operations instantly using the menu.

Published on December 30, 2021

