Bank of Maharashtra launches WhatsApp Banking service

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday launched WhatsApp banking service for its customers as well as non-customers.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank will offer services such as balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status inquiry, cheque book request, locate branch/ ATM, opt-in, opt-out, contact us information on WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp banking service is available on both Android and iOS based mobile phones.

A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, BoM, said, “With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking service will offer more convenience to our customers for day-to-day banking requirements.”

BoM said the WhatsApp banking service can be activated by an user by saving the Bank’s WhatsApp number (7066036640) in their phone and sending a ‘hi’ message on this number.

A message with Menu will appear as a response, the statement said, adding an user can start performing Banking operations instantly using the menu.