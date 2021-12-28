Money & Banking

Bank of Maharashtra, MAS Financial ink co-lending pact

Our Mumbai Bureau Dec 28 | Updated on December 28, 2021

Agreement to benefit both entities in the expansion of the portfolio.

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with MAS Financial Services to offer loans to micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) borrowers.

This co-lending arrangement will result in greater expansion of portfolio for both the entities, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

Under this arrangement, MAS Financial Services (a RBI registered non-banking financial company) will originate and process loans to MSME borrowers under priority sector as per jointly formulated credit parameters and eligibility criteria and BoM will take on its book these loans under mutually agreed terms.

