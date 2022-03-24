hamburger

Bank of Maharashtra mops up ₹290 crore via AT1 bonds

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 24, 2022

Receives bids aggregating ₹1,055 crore against base issue size of ₹250 crore

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it has raised Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of ₹290 crore (including green shoe option of ₹40 crore) at coupon rate of 8.75 per cent.

“The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids of ₹1,055 crore received against a base issue size of ₹250 crore…,” the Pune-headquartered public sector bank said in a statement.

The capital raised through the AT1 bonds will support business growth, it added.

The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature, with call option after 5 years.

Published on March 24, 2022
Bank of Maharashtra

