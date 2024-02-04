Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has recorded the highest growth rate in terms of deposit mobilisation among public sector lenders at a time when most lenders are facing difficulty in achieving double-digit growth.

Out of 12 public sector banks, only BoM and State Bank of India (SBI) could log a double-digit growth in deposits in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The Pune-based lender BoM reported a 17.89 per cent growth in deposits followed by SBI at 12.84 per cent during the quarter, according to published quarterly numbers of the public sector banks (PSBs).

However, SBI's total deposits were about 18.5 times higher at ₹45,67,927 crore, as compared to ₹2,45,734 crore of BoM in absolute terms.

Central Bank of India was the third by clocking a 9.53 per cent growth in deposits while Punjab National Bank recorded a 9.10 per cent increase.

In terms of low-cost CASA deposits, BoM continued to top the chart with 50.19 per cent followed by Central Bank of India with 48.98 per cent.

Higher level of Current Account and Savings Accounts (CASA) help banks to keep their cost of funds low.

On the asset quality side, BoM and SBI reported the lowest gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) with 2.04 per cent and 2.42 per cent, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. In terms of Net NPAs, BoM and Indian Bank reported the lowest net NPA with 0.22 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR), BoM with 16.85 per cent is the highest amongst PSBs followed by IOB at 16.80 per cent and Punjab & Sind Bank at 16.13 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal.

During nine months of FY'24, all 12 PSBs cumulatively reported a net profit of ₹98,355 crore as against a total profit of ₹104,649 crore for the full year of FY'23.

PNB had the highest quarterly net profit growth with 253 per cent (₹2,223 crore) followed by Bank of India with 62 per cent growth (₹1,870 crore) and Union Bank of India with 60 per cent (₹3,590 crore).

However, three lenders — SBI, UCO Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank — reported a fall in net profit by 35.49 per cent, 22.97 per cent and 69.44 per cent, respectively.