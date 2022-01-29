Bharatpe board conducts independent audit of internal processes

Affirming its commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance, Bharatpe on Saturday said its board is conducting an independent audit of the company’s internal processes and systems.

“Bharatpe, through its legal firm, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas has appointed Alvarez and Marsal, a leading management consultant and risk advisory firm to advise the Board on its recommendations,” It said in a statement. The board strongly believes in protecting interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees and partners.

The statement comes at a time when the merchant focussed fintech is going through turmoil with its co-founder and CEO Ashneer Grover taking a leave of absence and investor disquiet.

Grover has taken leave from Bharatpe until March-end this year after an audio recording allegedly surfaced where the entrepreneur was in an argument with a Kotak Mahindra Bank relationship manager.

The company’s CEO Suhail Sameer will continue to lead the team.