Bharatpe enters ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ segment

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 06, 2021

Launches postpe; aims to facilitate a loan book of $300 million in the first 12 months

BharatPe on Wednesday announced its entry into the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) category with the launch of ‘postpe’.

“Customers can download the postpe app from Play Store and avail interest-free credit limit of up to ₹10 lakh,” it said in a statement, adding that postpe is not limited to big-ticket purchases, but can also be used for micro-purchases. BharatPe aims to facilitate a loan book of $300 million on postpe in the first 12 months, for its lending partners.

Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and Managing Director, BharatPe said, “postpe is a product built on three simple principles: Consumer should be able to pay using credit everywhere – QRs, Card Machine or Online; consumer should be able to convert into EMI at ease – not inconvenienced at point of sale and merchant should not be charged for accepting payments through BNPL.”

Published on October 06, 2021

