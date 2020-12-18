Bids for DHFL still under evaluation

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Friday evaluated the bids by Oaktree Capital, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) and the Adani Group for buying the company.

There was no word yet on the fate of the bids as the CoC meeting was in progress at the time of going to press. Voting on the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) is expected to take place next week.

Lenders are evaluating the bids based on four quantitative parameters — upfront cash recovery; net present value of the cash recovery; equity allotment; and infusion of funds in the corporate debtor; and two qualitative parameters — track record of the resolution applicant and key managerial personnel. Lenders are keen on ensuring a smooth resolution of the debt-ridden housing finance company. They want to iron out all wrinkles to ensure that the CIRP does not face last minute legal challenges like it did previously.