BMW Financial Services India appoints Kathrin Frauscher as MD & CEO

German auto major BMW Group on Wednesday said Kathrin Frauscher has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services India.

Frauscher has been associated with the BMW Group since 2007. In her last assignment, she was the CEO of BMW Financial Services Denmark, the company said in a statement. Prior to this, Frauscher was Head of Sales Performance for BMW Financial Services Northern Europe. She also has rich experience of working with BMW Group in the areas of retail performance as well as MINI Brand Management, it added.

She succeeds Andre Van Rheenen, who played a big role in BMW Financial Services India, maintaining its position as a premium provider of end-to-end automotive financial solutions in India. Commenting on her appointment, BMW Group Financial Services Regional CEO (Asia Pacific) Ritu Chandy said Frauscher made a major contribution to the success of BMW Financial Services Denmark in the last few years.

“We are confident that she will continue the successful development of business as she takes charge of operations in India. Frauscher has significant knowledge and has demonstrated long-standing dedication and commitment to her markets which are the best prerequisites for good leadership,” Chandy added.

BMW Financial Services India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group operates in retail finance, commercial finance and insurance solutions as corporate agents. Austria-born Frauscher holds a degree in International Business Administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration, the statement added.