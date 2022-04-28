BoB launches new feature for seniors on mobile banking platform

Mumbai, April 28

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched ‘bob World Gold’, a new feature on its mobile banking platform for senior citizens.

The new feature on the Bank’s ‘bob World’ mobile banking platform has easy navigation, large fonts, sufficient spacing and clear menus with added features like ready-to-assist voice based search service, according to the public sector bank’s statement.

bob World Gold brings the essential, frequently used services and favourite transactions of senior citizens upfront such that they are conveniently available and easily accessible on the home screen, it added.

To take care of the specific needs of this customer segment, the bank said more emphasis is given to the login dashboard and services such as deposit renewal, comparison of savings accounts, statements/ certificates, connect to branch, retirement & succession planning services, and additional features like pharmacy, diagnostic offers and health packages which will be made available to this targeted group of customers.

Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, BoB, said, “Our senior customers have unique needs and hence, deserve a differentiated approach. The idea behind bob World Gold was to look at every element from the lens of this demographic and understand their specific requirements from a digital banking platform.

“The end result is a simpler, smarter, more personalised and senior-friendly banking experience for our customers and will ensure that they are able to access a range of banking services digitally in a manner conducive to them.”

BoB said senior citizens are an important customer segment for consumption of digital services, especially in the post-pandemic era, and require a specialised approach.