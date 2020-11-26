Bombay HC refuses to stay on merger of LVB with DBS Bank India

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant an interim stay to the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India.
A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav heard the petition filed by a group of promoters of LVB and shareholder Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd challenging the amalgamation of the bank with DBS Bank India.
It has adjourned the hearing to December 14.
The respondents to the petition include the Reserve Bank of India, LVB and DBS Bank India.
“We are refusing the interim relief sought by the petitioners to stay the amalgamation. The petitions shall be placed for hearing on December 14 when the respondents shall file their affidavits in reply," the court said.
The Bombay High Court was hearing the petition just a day before the final scheme of amalgamation of LVB and DBS Bank India becomes effective. All the branches of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will function as branches of DBS Bank India.
The Union Cabinet approved the scheme of amalgamation on November 25.
Under the scheme, the entire amount of the paid-up share capital and reserves and surplus, including the balances in the share and securities premium account of the transferor bank, shall stand written off.
Senior advocate Ravi Kadam appeared for the RBI highlighted the importance of continuity of the financial system, depositor interest and economy. He also said shareholders are risk-takers.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The stock of Gujarat Gas has witnessed a fresh breakout on Tuesday, turning the outlook positive. Since the ...
₹1402 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1385137014201450 Buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a tight stop-loss if it ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...