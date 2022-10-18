Canara Bank has established five digital banking units (DBUs) in compliance with the latest announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate 75 DBUs to the nation.

The DBUs were opened in Bengaluru Rural (Devanahalli) in Karnataka, Ernakulum in Kerala, Raichur in Karnataka, Virudhunagar in Tamilnadu, and Lakshadweep.

As part of this year’s budget to give a boost to the digital economy and mark the country’s 75 years of independence, it was suggested to create DBUs.

What is DBU?

DBU is a brick-and-mortar area in the identified district hosted by the anchor bank wherein banking services are provided through digital modes/channels in a paperless, efficient, safe, and secure environment.

DBUs are expected to accelerate the digitisation drive across the country. The digital services offered are self-service and digital assistance desk.