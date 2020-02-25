Canara Bank ‘Insta-Demat’ facility

Canara Bank Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canara Bank, has launched a facility to open ‘Insta-Demat’ accounts online, in association with the National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL).

The NSDL Insta-Demat account facility can also be used by clients for various purposes, such as applying for an IPO and NFO. “Involving zero paperwork, customers of Canara Bank can login through net banking or mobile banking application and open hassle-free online Insta-Demat accounts without submitting documents.,” said the bank.