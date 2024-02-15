Canara Bank has mopped up Rs 2,000 crore through issue of Additional Tier (AT)-1 Bonds at a coupon rate of 8.40 per cent.

The total issue size of the non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, fully paid-up, unsecured Basel-III compliant AT 1 Bonds of face value Rs 1 crore each was up to Rs 2,000 crore, including a base issue size of Rs 500 crore.

The issue opened and closed on February 12. The date of allotment was February 14.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange, according to the bank’s regulatory filing.