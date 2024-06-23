Canara Bank, one of the country’s prominent public sector banks, has issued a notice confirming the hacking of their official X handle.
“Canara bank would like to inform to all concerned that the bank’s official X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised. All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank X handle at the earliest”.
The bank has urged users not to post anything on their X page currently.
