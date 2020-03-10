Canara HSBC OBC Life sees over 30 per cent growth in new business premium in FY20-21

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Limited (CHOICE) is hopeful of clocking over 30 per cent growth in new business premium (NBP) in 2020-21, much higher than the upwards of 20 per cent growth level expected this fiscal, a top official said.
“We want to accelerate our growth. Now that Syndicate Bank is getting amalgamated with Canara Bank (from April 1) and based on the number of branches and customers that will come in, we have a minimum expectation of over 30 per cent growth in NBP next fiscal,” Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, CHOICE, told BusinessLine.
Over five crore Syndicate Bank customers are likely to come under the fold of Canara Bank post April 1 when the amalgamation takes effect, he said. The combined customer base of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will be about 14 crore, he added.
“Demand for insurance goes up in uncertain times. We are optimistic that insurance will do well in these current times, especially through the banca channel.
“Fortunately our customer base is increasing. Our penetration is also increasing which is helping us in overall business growth. Banca is doing well across the industry,” he added.
Asked if CHOICE had made any investments in beleaguered YES Bank, Mathur replied in the negative. “We have no exposure on any AT-1 bonds or in any of the debt instruments or equities of YES Bank,” he said.
Mathur said that CHOICE has recently launched iSELECT+ term plan (an online plan), which provides enhanced protection cover at an affordable premium.
With iSelect+ Term Plan, policy holders can design their own financial safety net to protect their family’s future and ensure that they lead their lives comfortably without any financial worries, he said.
“There are several advantages of this online only term plan. The premium is low. You can take a high sum insured. You are covered until 99 years of age. There is also spouse cover. We expect iSELECT+ to emerge as a blockbuster product for us in the online space. This will help us ramp up our digital business,” he added.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
After all, global events triggered the two previous bear markets and the current decline
Gradually, people in India are beginning to realise the importance of health insurance. The number of people ...
These bonds have always been inherently risky and could be written down on pre-specified trigger and at the ...
India macros will benefit ― oil producers will suffer, mixed bag for refiners, stake-sale deals at risk
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...