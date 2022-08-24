hamburger

Central Bank of India embarks on digital transformation

Our Bureau | Updated on: Aug 24, 2022

Deposits increased by 3.37 per cent YoY to stand at Rs. 3,42,661.50 crore KAMAL NARANG | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

The banks’s digital banking model will be enabled by comprehensive App, mobile banking, internet banking, tab banking, and Business Correspondent Points

Central Bank of India (CBoI) has embarked on a digital transformation project to enhance customer experience, push revenue growth, accelerate cost reduction, and improve productivity.

The project, which will be implemented in a phased manner with the help of a consulting firm, is being undertaken by the Bank to evolve from its traditional banking business model into a seamless digital banking business model, as per a CBoI statement.

The digital banking model will be enabled by multiple channels such as a comprehensive App, mobile banking, internet banking, tab banking, and Business Correspondent Points, amongst others.

The public sector bank wants to make customer journeys and business processes more agile, customer-centric and simplified for retaining the existing customers and attracting millennials through digital modes. 

As a part of the digital transformation, CBoI is also planning to align its human resources for the digital environment, establishing an Integrated Call Centre, CRM, payments ecosystem, Fintech/Online marketplace integration, wealth management, collections management, and creating a highly secure and data-driven digital bank, it added.

Published on August 24, 2022
Central Bank of India
