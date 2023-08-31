Central Bank of India raised ₹1,500 crore via Basel III-Compliant Tier II Bonds on private placement basis at a coupon rate of 8.80 per cent. The public sector bank can exercise call option on these bonds, which have a tenor of 10 years, on or after 5 years from the date of allotment with prior approval of the RBI.

Against the overall issue size of ₹1,500 crore (including base size of ₹500 crore and green shoe option of ₹1,000 crore), the bank received total bids of ₹1,516 crore from investors, per the bank’s statement. Further, the bank decided to accept bid of ₹1,500 crore.

