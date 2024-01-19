Central Bank of India (CBoI) reported a 57 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in third quarter net profit at ₹718 crore, aided by robust growth in non-interest income and decline in provisions towards bad loans and standard assets.

The public sector bank had reported a net profit of ₹458 crore in the year ago quarter.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) declined 4 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,152 crore against ₹3,285 crore in the year ago quarter.

Total non-interest income, including fee-based income, treasury income and recovery in written-off accounts, rose 45 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,330 crore (₹919 crore).

Net interest margin (interest income - interest expense/ total assets) declined to 3.28 per cent from 3.85 per cent a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) position improved to 4.50 per cent of gross advances as at December-end 2023 against 4.62 per cent as at September-end 2023. Net NPAs position too improved to 1.27 per cent of net advances against 1.64 per cent.

Provisions towards NPAs declined 14 per cent y-o-y to ₹727 crore (₹849 crore). Provisions towards standard assets were down about 61 per cent y-o-y to ₹69 crore (₹179 crore).

Gross advances increased by 14.71 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,39,646 crore as at December-end 2023, with RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) and corporate advances growing 15.34 per cent and 13.45 per cent, respectively.

Total deposits (including interbank deposits) rose by 9.53 per cent yoy to stand at ₹3,77,722 crore as at December-end 2023. The share of current account, savings account deposits declined to 48.98 per cent of total deposits from 51.22 per cent.

CBoI’s shares closed at ₹54.60 apiece on BSE, up 3.45 per cent over the previous close.