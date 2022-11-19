The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of ten Executive Directors in various Public Sector Banks (PSBs).

While Lalit Tyagi, Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda has been appointed as Executive Director of the same bank for three years, Binod Kumar, Chief General Manager at Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been appointed as ED of the same bank for three years.

Ashok Chandra, Chief General Manager of Union Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director at Canara Bank for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, S Ramasubramanian, Chief General Manager at Canara Bank has been appointed as Executive Director in Union Bank of India for a period of three years.

Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, General Manager, Indian Bank has been appointed as Executive Director in Indian Bank.

M. Paramasivam, Chief General Manager, Canara Bank has been appointed as Executive Director in Punjab National Bank for a period of three years.

Subrat Kumar, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda has been appointed as Executive Director of Bank of India.

Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna, Chief General Manager,Bank of Baroda has been appointed as Executive Director ni Central Bank of India for a period of three years.

Rajendra Kumar Saboo, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank has been appointed as Executive Director in UCO Bank for a period of three years.

Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliyar, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda has been appointed as Executive Director in Indian Overseas Bank for a period of three years.