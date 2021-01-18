Citibank India appoints Arjun Chowdhry as head of consumer business

Citi on Tuesday announced the appointment of Arjun Chowdhry as Consumer Business Manager (CBM), Global Consumer Banking (India), effective January 8, 2021.

The bank, in a statement, said Chowdhry will manage all of Citi’s consumer businesses including retail banking, wealth management, cards, and mortgages, in India.

As per the statement, digital is the most preferred channel for Citibank India’s consumer banking customer engagement, with about 75 per cent of financially active customers accessing their accounts through the bank’s online portal and mobile app, over 96 per cent transactions done via self-service.