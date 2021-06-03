City Union Bank hopes to maintain better asset quality in FY22 amid second wave blues

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Leading old private sector lender City Union Bank hopes that FY22 will not be as bad as FY21 and credit growth this fiscal for the bank could be in the mid- to high-single digit if the economic environment and Covid second wave behaved like last year.
“Though the impact of the second wave is much higher in terms of infection and mortality, its impact on bank’s growth and other parameters may not be as bad as it saw in the first wave. I do not say that we will be seeing milk and honey flowing, but it looks like now things are not as bad as the same time last year,” N Kamakodi, Managing Director & CEO, told the Q4FY21 earnings conference call.
The bank’s credit growth in first wave hit-FY21 was 7 per cent and the slippage ratio to closing advances was at 3.01%.
He said the adverse impact of the second wave on the growth and slippages would definitely be there, but it may not be as bad as the first wave. FY21 almost ended like what we thought during the beginning of the year, and we hope FY22 will not be as bad FY21. It should be slightly better, he added.
At the same time, the total lockdown in three States particularly in Tamil Nadu where CUB has the bulk of its operations, the collection efforts are dampened and some impact on the collections are there. There are no property sale transactions as government registration departments are closed. Hence, the bank expects to see some spike, but overall slippages will be slightly better than FY21.
“We expect even though for the year as a whole the slippage may be slightly lower than whatever we saw in FY21, the slippages could be front loaded may be in the first one or two quarters and we will be seeing things getting eased up once the lockdown is removed,” Kamakodi said.
The bank expects its gross and net NPA to be lower than FY21 amid some quarterly spikes.
In FY21, the major credit growth came from jewel loan and extension of facility to ECLGS scheme. Of the ECLGS scheme under ECLGS 1, 2, and 3, it disbursed ₹2,096 crore for an exposure of about ₹10,445 crore constituting about 5.63 per cent of the advances.
“We expect a further sanction of about ₹200 crore from ECLGS 3.0 scheme. The government guaranteed ECLGS scheme 1, 2 and 3, in fact most of the credit of MSMEs and also non-MSME sector and businesses have started generating surplus. This has also resulted in improving capital adequacy ratio as the disbursement to the ECLGS scheme attracts no risk weight and is guaranteed by the government,” said Kamakodi.
The total restructured portfolio for MSME account on March 31, 2021 stood at ₹1,849 crore and overall percentage restructured account constituted about 4.99 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...