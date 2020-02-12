Money & Banking

City Union Bank Q3 profit up 8% at ₹192 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

City Union Bank on Wednesday posted 8.04 per cent rise in net profit at ₹192.43 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had logged a profit of ₹178.10 crore in the year-ago period, City Union Bank said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income increased to ₹1,203.23 crore from ₹1,086.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said.

City Union Bank stock was trading at ₹228.75, down 0.61 per cent, on the BSE.

Published on February 12, 2020
Quarterly Results
QUARTERLY RESULTS
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
City Union Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Government may not be able to cut small savings scheme interest rate, says SBI report