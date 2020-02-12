City Union Bank Q3 profit up 8% at ₹192 cr

City Union Bank on Wednesday posted 8.04 per cent rise in net profit at ₹192.43 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had logged a profit of ₹178.10 crore in the year-ago period, City Union Bank said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income increased to ₹1,203.23 crore from ₹1,086.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said.

City Union Bank stock was trading at ₹228.75, down 0.61 per cent, on the BSE.