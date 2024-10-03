CoinSwitch, one of India’s largest crypto trading platforms, has announced crypto futures trading on its PRO platform. This new feature offers a versatile trading experience for selected users, allowing them to maximise their trading potential with leverage of up to 25x. With CoinSwitch futures, users can trade in over 350 contracts, including BTC, ETH, SOL, MATIC, and XRP.

CoinSwitch Futures enables users to take long (buy) or short (sell) positions on perpetual futures contracts and can also hedge their spot holdings. According to the company, the platform has competitive commission rates and ensures users benefit, with the lowest fees in the market. Additionally, new users can avail 100% commission rebate for the first 15 days.

“The launch of CoinSwitch Futures aligns with our mission to provide a comprehensive suite of crypto investment and trading options to our users. By offering leveraged futures contracts, we aim to cater to the needs of sophisticated traders seeking to capitalise on price movements in the dynamic crypto market,” said Balaji Srihari, Business Head, CoinSwitch.

Last month, the company also announced specialised crypto investment services tailored for high networth Individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors to provide users secure and customised solutions. The platform has over two crore registered users and has raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September 2021 to become a crypto Unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion.