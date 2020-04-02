Coming soon, loyalty programmes in life insurance

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
The Indian life insurance industry may soon have loyalty programmes if ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has its way.
Loyalty programmes are one among the five new concepts the company has received approvals for under the IRDAI’s regulatory sandbox initiative. Of the seven concepts approved from the insurance industry, five have been bagged by ICICI Pru Life.
The sandbox method lets insurers launch and test a product with a select group of customers for six months.
“We have received concept approval for five out of the seven applications we made. This constructive step of the regulator to give clearance to proposals submitted under the sandbox initiative will not only benefit customers but also promote growth of the life insurance industry,” Madhu Burugupalli, Head - Products, ICICI Pru Life told BusinessLine.
“Through the five proposals accepted, we look forward to providing customers with innovative solutions that suit their needs,” he added.
The five concepts of ICICI Pru Life that have been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority under the second tranche of regulatory sandbox approvals are health savings,loyalty programme,outpatient health cover,disease management and dynamic term cover.
The loyalty programme will focus on enhancing customer engagement on an overall basis and not at a product level, Burugupalli said.
“There has never been a rewards or loyalty programme for customers in the life insurance industry. What is being contemplated is not for persistency. It could, for example, be rewarding customers for using self-help modes like digital or for interacting with the company without coming to branches,” he said.
While the health savings concept will be focussed on providing composite offerings that provide health protection and at the same time build savings for health-related expenses, dynamic term cover would seek to provide flexibility and convenience so that a customer can choose when she wants to start a term cover and how long she would want its.
The concept of disease management will be for recognising customers who show improvement in health or maintain their health — they will be rewarded for maintaining health (eg, diabetes condition). “This will be a win-win for both customers and companies. While customers will maintain health, for companies, it will be a great way for managing risk.”
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...