Continue preserving demonetisation period CCTV footage at branches and currency chests: RBI to banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised all banks to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at their branches and currency chests during the demonetisation period (from November 08, 2016 to December 30, 2016) in a proper way, till further orders.
This is in view the investigations pending with law enforcement agencies and proceedings pending at various courts, RBI said in a notification.
The Government had issued a notification on November 8, 2016, withdrawing the legal tender status of ₹500 and ₹1,000 denominations of banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi Series issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
The Government then said demonetisation of the aforementioned notes was done to tackle counterfeiting Indian banknotes, to effectively nullify black money hoarded in cash and curb funding of terrorism with fake notes.
As per RBI's mint street memo of August 2017, currency notes of denominations of ₹1000 and ₹ 500 (specified bank notes or SBNs), valued at ₹15.4 lakh crore and constituting 86.9 per cent of the value of total notes in circulation were demonetised.
On December 13, 2016, RBI had issued a notification, wherein the banks were advised to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 08, 2016 to December 30, 2016, until further instructions, to facilitate coordinated and effective action by the enforcement agencies in dealing with matters relating to illegal accumulation of new currency notes.
"In continuation to the above, keeping in view the investigations pending with law enforcement agencies, proceedings pending at various courts, you are advised to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 08, 2016 to December 30, 2016 in a proper way, till further orders," RBI said in its notification to banks on Tuesday.
