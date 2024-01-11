The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday approved the first U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price of bitcoin, in a major victory for the digital asset industry which has been trying for a decade to launch such a product Here are key events in the journey to approval:

2008-2020:

2008: Introduction of the concept of bitcoin by “Satoshi Nakamoto.”

2010: First retail transaction with 10,000 bitcoin for two Papa John’s pizzas.

2013: Winklevoss twins file the first spot bitcoin ETF application with the SEC. Grayscale Investments launches Bitcoin Investment Trust.

Also read Why the US bitcoin ETF approval is a game-changer for cryptocurrency

2016: Winklevoss brothers adjust their application multiple times. Grayscale files to convert its trust into a spot bitcoin ETF.

2017: SEC rejects Winklevoss application, citing immature bitcoin markets. Grayscale withdraws its first attempt.

2018: SEC rejects Winklevoss twins’ second application, citing inadequate controls on cryptocurrency exchanges.

2020: Grayscale transforms its trust into an SEC-reporting entity, becoming the first publicly traded bitcoin fund in the U.S.

2021:

First spot bitcoin ETF launches in Canada.

Gary Gensler replaces Jay Clayton as SEC Chair.

SEC approves ProShares Bitcoin Trust, the first U.S.-listed futures-based bitcoin ETF, accumulating $1 billion in assets.

Grayscale submits another spot bitcoin ETF application to the SEC.

2022:

SEC rejects spot bitcoin ETF applications from SkyBridge, Fidelity, Bitwise, and Grayscale.

Cryptocurrency companies, including FTX, file for bankruptcy amid market downturns.

2023:

May: ARK Investments files for a spot bitcoin ETF.

June: BlackRock files a spot bitcoin ETF application, influencing a surge in bitcoin prices.

August: Federal appeals court rules in favor of Grayscale against the SEC. Europe’s first spot bitcoin ETF begins trading.

October: SEC decides not to appeal the court’s ruling, requiring a reexamination of Grayscale’s application.

2024:

Jan. 10: SEC approves 11 spot bitcoin ETF proposals from BlackRock, Fidelity, VanEck, and others, marking a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit