City Union Bank net slips 17 per cent in Q1

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Additional provisioning for Covid-19 told on the performance of City Union Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
It registered a net profit of ₹154 crore for the first quarter when compared with a net profit of ₹186 crore in the year-ago period.
Profit before tax for the quarter was impacted on account of additional provision made to the tune of ₹100 crore towards Covid-19 to meet any future contingency, said a company statement
Its total provisions for Q1 of this fiscal were ₹202 crore (including the Covid-19 provision) as against ₹166 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its operating profit was marginally higher at ₹356 crore (₹351 crore), on the back of a modest rise in total income at ₹1,210 crore (₹1,192 crore).
Interest income was higher at ₹1,049 crore (₹1,029 crore), while other income saw a marginal drop at ₹161 crore (₹163 crore)
Total Deposits increased by five per cent for Q1 FY 2021 to ₹41,026 crore (₹39,077 crore). CASA increased by 10 per cent to ₹10,098 crore (₹9,161 crore). Cost of Deposits fell to 5.89 per cent (6.27 per cent). Total Advances grew 7 per cent at ₹34,536 crore (₹32,229 crore). Credit Deposit ratio stood at 84 per cent.
The Gross NPA as on June 30, 2020 was at 3.90 per cent, down from 4.09 per cent in Q4 of FY20 and net NPA was at 2.11 per cent, down from 2.29 per cent in March 2020 quarter). The Provision Coverage Ratio as on June 30, 2020 was at 68 per cent.
As on July 31, 2020, the Bank sanctioned ₹1,583 crore and disbursed ₹1,218 crore under the ECLGS window for non-individuals. For the individuals and the relaxation in turnover and exposure (scheme announced on August 4, 2020) the Bank estimates that approximately eligible exposure shall be ₹8,163 crore and the disbursal could be about ₹1,632 crore.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...