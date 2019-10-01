Customers can get cheaper home, auto loans from October 1

Customers can expect cheaper loans from October 1 with banks rolling out externally benchmarked interest rates.

Under a directive by the Reserve Bank of India, all banks are to roll out external benchmark-linked loans to float rate loans to retail, personal, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) borrowers from today. This is expected to help make transmission of RBI rate cuts better for borrowers.

The loans can be linked either to the RBI policy repo rate, Government of India three- or six-month Treasury Bill yield or any other benchmark market interest rate published by Financial Benchmarks India Private Ltd.

For customers taking new loans, this could mean that interest rates of banks could potentially be lower due to the repo rate cuts by the RBI.

State Bank of India was the first lender to announce that it will adopt the repo rate as the external benchmark for all floating-rate loans for MSME, home and retail loans, from October 1, 2019.

According to SBI’s repo-linked home loan scheme, the bank will charge a 265-basis-point spread above the current repo rate of 5.4 per cent, meaning, an effective benchmark rate of 8.05 per cent. According to its website, home loans ₹30 lakh will have an effective rate of 8.2 per cent for salaried employees, while loans between ₹30 lakh and ₹75 lakh will have an effective rate of 8.45 per cent and loans above ₹75 lakh will have a rate of 8.55 per cent.

In a release on Monday night, Indian Overseas Bank also announced it would have a Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) for loans to be sanctioned under the retail segment (housing, vehicle, education and clean loans) and MSEs from today. The new benchmark (RLLR) is fixed at Repo rate +2.85 per cent (8.25 per cent at present).

“Under this new bench mark, housing loans will be available at cheaper interest rates. In addition to housing loans, other retail loans like vehicle, education and clean loans as well as MSEs will also be available at cheaper interest rates,” it said.

Most private sector banks are yet to announce their new loans schemes but details are likely to come out today.

Experts, however, point out that in a rising interest rate scenario, the effective rate for these loans will also increase.

“As floating-rate loans are linked to external benchmarks (at 3-month reset), transmission will naturally be direct (for the RBI repo rate), or, at least far more rapid (for, say, T-Bills). Banks are free to choose their spread over the benchmark interest rate, subject to the condition that the credit risk premium can change only when the borrower's credit assessment undergoes a substantial change, as agreed upon in the loan contract,” said a recent BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report.