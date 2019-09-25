Customers mull legal action to revoke RBI order on PMC Bank, access funds

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Thousands of distraught customers of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank gathered at the bank’s branches in Mumbai for a second day on Wednesday to protest against the Reserve Bank of India’s direction to impose restrictions on withdrawal amounts.
Some of them said they would initiate legal action.
“I had saved up for my daughter’s marriage in December, but my money is now stuck,” said Harshit Rane, a customer. “I have no option but to approach the courts.”
He said he was in touch with like-minded customers.
Sawarna Maudaankar, 68, wondered why consumers were being penalised for the bank’s fault.
“I use this account for my daily expenses, and I cannot survive on ₹1,000 (the maximim permissible withdrawal).”
According to media reports, what triggered the RBI action was a loan extended by PMC Bank to the now-bankrupt real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).
The controversy turned political, with senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam writing to the RBI seeking action against the bank management and asking for the restrictions on withdrawal to be lifted.
Nirupam’s letter stated: “The bank has exposure in several real estate companies which should be investigated. RBI must explain... whether it was just HDIL which failed the bank or are there other such NPAs.
“Accountability must be fixed and RBI must lift the restriction of withdrawal...”
Analysts, however, said customers had few options. “Depositholders have a right to go to court against the bank, but the situation will take years to resolve. Unless the RBI acts fast, confidence in cooperative banks will fall,”said Capitalmind.in Founder Deepak Shenoy.
Experts said consumers should first withdraw the ₹1,000 permitted, and then look for other sources of money. If loan EMIs are linked to the PMC bank account, users should link it to another account.
Meanwhile, to assuage concerns over similar action over other banks, the RBI issued a statement rejecting rumours about closure of nine banks.
“Reports appearing in some sections of social media about RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false,” the RBI said in a tweet.
Gensol Engineering to tap the market
Raising the density of e-buses wherever possible will reduce the cost of operations
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...